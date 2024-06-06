Russian nuclear sub Kazan, frigate Admiral Gorshkov to arrive in Cuba next week

HAVANA, June 6. /TASS/. A group of Russian naval ships will arrive on an official visit in the port of Havana on June 12, Cuba’s Armed Forces said in a statement.

"On June 12-17, 2024 there will be an official visit to the port of Havana by a group of four ships of the Russian Navy," the statement reads. The group consists of the frigate The Admiral Gorshkov, nuclear submarine The Kazan, tanker ship the Akademik Pashin and rescue tug The Nikolay Chiker.

"This visit stems from the historic friendly relations between Cuba and Russia and is strictly in line with international rules," the Cuban Defense Ministry pointed out. "None of the ships carry nuclear weapons, so their docking in our country does not pose a threat to the region."

"During their stay, the Russian sailors will follow a program of activities including courtesy visits to the Cuban Navy’s commander and the governor of Havana. They will also visit places of historical and cultural interest," the Cuban military said.

"Upon arrival in the port of Havana, a 21-salvo salute of greeting will be fired from one of the ships. An artillery battery of the Revolutionary Armed Forces at the fortress of San Carlos de la Cabana will fire a salute in reply," the Defense Ministry stated.