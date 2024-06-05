India's president dissolves lower house of parliament after general elections

"The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 05.06.2024 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," the statement said.

NEW DELHI, June 5. /TASS/. Indian President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) of the 17th convocation due to the termination of its powers and the end of the parliamentary elections, the government of the republic reported on its website.

Earlier, President Murmu accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet but asked that the ministers stay in office till a new government is formed.

Prime Minister Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Indian People's Party (Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP), which won the general parliamentary elections, is expected to unveil the composition of the new cabinet this week. Modi is also expected to lead the government for the third consecutive time.

The new convocation of the Lok Sabha is expected to be composed soon.

The NDA won 292 out of 543 seats in the lower house following the election results. The Indian People's Party ranked first in terms of the number of seats won, taking 240 of them.