Hungary's Szijjarto to meet with Rosatom management on SPIEF sidelines on June 6 — source

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will meet with Rosatom’s top management on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 6, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Minister Peter Szijjarto will arrive at SPIEF on June 6. He will meet with the Rosatom management," the source said.

Szijjarto has participated in the work of SPIEF several times.

