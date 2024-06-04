Senior Hezbollah official doubts seriousness of US intention to stop war in Gaza

BEIRUT, June 4. /TASS/. The United States doesn’t really want to stop Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip and put an end to the military escalation in southern Lebanon, Naim Qassem, deputy secretary-general of the Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah, said.

"[US President Joe] Biden has recently announced peace proposals but did this in the interests of his election campaign," he said in an interview with the Al Jazeera television channel. "They lack objectivity and shouldn’t be considered as a serious intention to put an end to hostilities in Gaza."

Touching on the situation in southern Lebanon and Israel’s attempts to aggravate conflict with Hezbollah armed units, he noted that the Shiite fighters have used only a small part of their missile potential "proportionally to the nature of combat operations." "But if Israel violates the rules of the game and imposes a full-fledged war on us, we will fight," he stressed. "Israel will see devastation, wreckage, mass migration of people."

According to Qassem, resistance forces "are ready to fight and will not let Israel win any victory."

He said that in recent days Lebanon has received several warnings through diplomatic channels about Israel’s potential attack. "Our response to these threats is that the front in southern Lebanon is auxiliary and combat operations there will be stopped as soon as a ceasefire is proclaimed in the Gaza Strip," he added.