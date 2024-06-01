Egypt, Qatar, US urge Hamas, Israel to reach agreement on foundation laid out by Biden

CAIRO, June 1. /TASS/. Egypt, the US and Qatar, who act as mediators in the negotiations between Hamas and Israel, called on both sides to reach a settlement agreement, based on the foundation, laid out in US President Joe Biden’s May 31 speech, the three states said in a joint statement, quoted by Al Hadath.

According to the mediators, these principles comprise a roadmap for achievement of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and settlement of the crisis. The statement claims that the foundations, laid out by Biden, will benefit both the residents of Gaza and the hostages held captive in the enclave.

On May 31, Biden urged Israel to use the current opportunity to reach an agreement with Hamas instead of pursuing the goal of total victory. He presented the details of the deal, being discussed by Israel and Hamas, which includes several stages and implies a complete ceasefire.