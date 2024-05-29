{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Armenian opposition leader announces protest in capital city for Thursday

Bagrat Galstanyan called on the protesters to leave the cars on the Republic square and move to the cabinet building

YEREVAN, May 29. /TASS/. Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Armenian opposition group Tavush for the Motherland and candidate for prime minister, called on his supporters to hold a protest at in the country’s capital, Yerevan, on Thursday.

"At 10:30 tomorrow we will enter Republic Square in cars from all sides. There will be a cabinet meeting at 11:00. We will leave the cars on the square and move to the cabinet building," he said.

Galstanyan is also known as Archbishop Bagrat leading the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Protests led by Galstanyan began in Armenia following news reports that Baku and Yerevan had agreed to delimit their border in the Tavush region. Yerevan agreed to cede to Baku four villages that used to be part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era, but had been under Armenian control since the 1990s. Tavush for the Motherland demands the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accusing him of surrendering land to Azerbaijan.

