BiH to express protest to all countries who opposed Srebrenica resolution — top diplomat

BELGRADE, May 24. /TASS/. Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) will send notes of protest to all countries who voted against the UN General Assembly resolution on the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic said.

"Tomorrow we will send a note of protest to all countries who voted against the Srebrenica resolution," the Dnevni avaz portal said.

In the minister’s opinion, those who opposed the resolution allegedly "have no respect for rulings of international courts."

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the Srebrenica genocide on Thursday, May 23. The document entitled "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the Genocide in Srebrenica in 1995" was supported by 84 countries, 19 countries voted against it, including Russia, Belarus, Hungary, China, Serbia and Syria, and 68 abstained.

The draft resolution was introduced by representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Rwanda and Germany and co-authored by mainly Western countries. Russia repeatedly spoke out against the document, noting in particular that the adoption of the resolution could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region and had nothing to do with commemorating the victims of the events of those days. Vucic, for his part, said that the West was pushing the draft resolution to "demonstrate the inevitability of political punishment for all countries with an independent position on the international arena.".