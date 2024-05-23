Venezuela plans to join BRICS this year — vice president

CARACAS, May 23. /TASS/. Venezuela plans to officially join the BRICS group of nations this year, and this will have a positive effect on the country’s economic development, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"[China] is a part of the BRICS group of nations, which Venezuela plans to officially join this year, because it is a path to a new world, where hegemony no longer exists and the international law is respected," she said at a ceremony to sign an agreement with China, aired by Venezolana de Televisión.

In her opinion, joining BRICS "with the new international financial system will be a positive factor" in the country’s economic development.