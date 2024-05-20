Xi Jinping offers condolences after death of Iranian president — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a telegram expressing condolences on behalf of the Chinese people following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, according to the official representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin.

"President Xi Jinping has sent a telegram to Iran's First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, expressing deep condolences on behalf of the Chinese people over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in the helicopter crash," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated.

In his message, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping emphasized that "since taking office, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has made significant contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability, as well as promoting national development and prosperity."

The Chinese foreign ministry also affirmed that "China will continue to support the Iranian government and people in maintaining their independence and stable development."

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. Among those on board were the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic, the Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and the Friday Imam of Tabriz, Mohammad Ali Ale Hashem. head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, reported that all passengers and the crew of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter died in the crash. Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed the death of President Raisi. According to state-run IRIB, in accordance with the Iranian Constitution, the duties of the president will be assumed by the first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, until elections are held within 50 days.