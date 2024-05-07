Blocking Rafah checkpoint to cut off main route for humanitarian aid to Gaza — UNRWA

CAIRO, May 7. /TASS/. Blocking the operation of the Rafah checkpoint located on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will interrupt the delivery of the majority of humanitarian aid to the embattled enclave, a representative from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.

"Blocking the Rafah checkpoint will cut off the delivery route for the main part of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents," he said as quoted by Al Arabiya. According to the official, if supplies of humanitarian cargo via Rafah cease, famine in Gaza, particularly in its northern part, will exacerbate.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Israeli troops took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing point on the border with Egypt. Currently, "IDF ground troops are continuing to operate against Hamas terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the area of the Rafah Crossing in eastern Rafah," the army press service said.