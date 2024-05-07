{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Blocking Rafah checkpoint to cut off main route for humanitarian aid to Gaza — UNRWA

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported that Israeli troops took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing point on the border with Egypt

CAIRO, May 7. /TASS/. Blocking the operation of the Rafah checkpoint located on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will interrupt the delivery of the majority of humanitarian aid to the embattled enclave, a representative from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.

"Blocking the Rafah checkpoint will cut off the delivery route for the main part of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents," he said as quoted by Al Arabiya. According to the official, if supplies of humanitarian cargo via Rafah cease, famine in Gaza, particularly in its northern part, will exacerbate.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Israeli troops took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing point on the border with Egypt. Currently, "IDF ground troops are continuing to operate against Hamas terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the area of the Rafah Crossing in eastern Rafah," the army press service said.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Almost 34,800 people killed in Gaza since October 7 — Health Ministry
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Russian military intel declassifies WWII documents, hands them over to Victory Museum
"This is the first time in history that reports of the heads of military intelligence and cipher telegrams from foreign hubs in Germany on preparations for an attack on the Soviet Union are shown here," Igor Kostyukov said
US not to send troops to Ukraine — Department of State spokesman
Matthew Miller commented on the statement by US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who said that Washington would probably have to deploy its troops to the Ukrainian conflict zone in case of Kiev's defeat
Diplomats from friendly countries only invited to May 9 parade — Kremlin aide
The heads of structures of the CIS, the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the CSTO, the EAEU, the SCO, "heads of diplomatic missions of friendly states, as well as military attaches from friendly states" have been invited to attend, Yury Ushakov said
Rafah border checkpoint in Gaza halts operations — TV
It is reported that Israeli troops and heavy military hardware entered the premises of the Rafah checkpoint from the Palestinian side halting its operations
Senior Hamas officials says that it’s Israel’s turn to decide about ceasefire
Hamas said earlier that it had notified the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it accepted their draft agreement on a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip
Infrastructural facility damaged after Ukrainian drone attack — official
Emergency teams will start recovering efforts after agreeing upon with the Russian Defense Ministry, Vyacheslav Gladkov noted
Hamas agrees to Gaza truce proposal
It hasn’t been reported under what conditions the radicals agreed to the proposal or whether the proposal they approved is the same as the one that was endorsed by Israel
Macron’s Ukraine troop talk ego-driven, not strategic — Marine Le Pen
The head of the parliamentary faction said she is convinced that the conflict in Ukraine "is not a war for France," and stated that she opposes the admission of Ukraine to the European Union and NATO
Detention of US soldier in Russia’s Vladivostok has no relation to espionage — diplomats
Russian Foreign Ministry’s mission in Vladivostok that "not following the case of the US citizen closely"
Ukrainian counteroffensive unfeasible despite arms promises — Estonian military expert
In May, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in 2024 surpassed 111,000 troops and 21,000 units of arms and military hardware
Kremlin refrains from speculating on preferred successor to Zelensky
Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported the US was in contact with several Ukrainan political leaders as possible successors to Vladimir Zelensky
Vladimir Putin to take his fifth presidential oath
Slovakia’s charge d'affaires to attend inauguration of Russian President — TASR
Meanwhile, according to the media, there will be no representative of Slovakia at the Victory Day celebrations on Red Square in Moscow
Israel to continue Rafah operation, also sending negotiators to Cairo — premier’s office
"Although Hamas’s proposal is far from Israel’s obligatory demands, Israel will simultaneously send a delegation to the talks, in order to seize an opportunity for achieving an agreement on terms that would be favorable for Israel," Netanyahu said
US election results to not affect desire to inflict strategic defeat on Russia — Lavrov
No matter who wins the election, Russia is "by and large the enemy," the minister said
Russian Foreign Ministry tells French ambassador Paris’ policies destructive
Pierre Levy was told that the French authorities' attempts to create some kind of "strategic uncertainty" for Russia with their "irresponsible statements about the possible dispatch of Western military contingents to Ukraine are doomed to fail"
Russian forces carry out 25 group strikes at energy, military industrial facilities
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentrations of military vehicles
France not at war with Russia — Macron
"We are also not seeking a change of power in Russia," the French leader underscored
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
DPR city significantly damaged in fighting, leader reports
According to Denis Pushilin, the enemy has installed major fortifications in Ocheretino
Southern neighbors of US to regain stolen lands — Russian Security Council’s secretary
Nikolay Patrushev speculates that country may split into the North and the South again to get back to its original shape
US citizen detained in northwest Moscow on charges of petty hooliganism
Law enforcement sources told TASS that Nycum arrived in Russia on a tourist visa and was staying with his friends, making a living as an English tutor
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
US intensifying efforts to find replacement for Zelensky — SVR
It is reported that all those politicians may be sought-after were the situation on the front line to deteriorate sharply or if the need arises to replace Zelensky as soon as possible
UK government’s delegate to skip Putin’s inauguration
The inauguration of Vladimir Putin is set to take place at noon Moscow time on May 7
West’s latest escalation in Ukraine requires Russian response — Kremlin
"Deploying NATO soldiers to confront the Russian military in the latest escalation of tensions is an unprecedented move, and, of course, it requires special attention and special measures," Dmitry Peskov said
Cuban president departs to Russia on working visit - administration
Miguel Diaz-Canel visit is "aimed at discussing priority issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement says
IDF takes control of Rafah crossing on Gaza-Egypt border from enclave’s side
As of now, "IDF ground troops are continuing to operate against Hamas terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the area of the Rafah crossing in eastern Rafah," the military noted
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and 23 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day
Russian Interior Ministry declares ex-Ukrainian army chief wanted
Ruslan Khomchak served as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces from March 27, 2020 to July 27, 2021
Zelensky's authority dwindling as term clock ticks down — Russian intel agency
The SVR pointed out that the US does not care "who heads Ukraine"
NBC reports US soldier allegedly detained in Russia on suspicion of theft
The soldier is accused of stealing from a woman
Launch of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner manned spacecraft postponed
The decision was made due to problems in the oxygen relief valve of the Atlas V carrier rocket, manufactured by United Launch Alliance
Russia working to bring senior Ukrainian officials before tribunal, diplomat says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "the official process is underway with the Russian Interior Ministry beginning to determine those to be placed in the defendant pool"
China calls on US to stop supporting Taiwan
Lin Jian stressed that the principle of one China is unwavering
Ukrainian army last weekend tried to regain positions near LPR's Svatovo — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that on Easter Ukrainian troops opened fire on the territory of the LPR and positions of Russian troops
Israeli tanks enter Rafah in south Gaza — newspaper
IDF said it was delivering targeted strikes on Hamas facilities in the eastern part of Rafah
FSB declassifies Hitler aide’s testimony how Red Army rescued Allies in Ardennes in 1945
Hitler's former adjutant Otto Guensche was captured during the battle of Berlin in April-May 1945 and, while being kept in custody in an investigative prison in Moscow, presented a firsthand account of what was happening at Hitler's headquarters in the last months of the war
Ceasefire proposal envisages Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza
Al-Hayya said the proposal also paves the way for unhindered return of displaced persons to their homes
Putin says Russia had to use force to defend people in Donbass as peaceful means failed
"A little later it became clear that we were simply being led around by the nose, and we had to take extraordinary measures to protect these people with military force," the Russian leader said
EU's handling of Ukrainian refugee issue could lead to new crisis, says Russian official
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, European Union countries would like "to get rid" of refugees because supporting them has taken a toll on the economy
Talking about sending troops to Ukraine Macron diverts public attention — Donetsk leader
Denis Pushilin highlighted that France needs to restore order, to deal with the sentiments, protests, changes that are now taking place in France itself
Kyrgyz president to attend SEEC meeting, Victory Day parade in Moscow
According to Muratbek Azymbakiev, report "on the implementation of strategic directions for Eurasian economic integration until 2025" will be presented to the heads of state at the SEEC meeting
Abbas hopes for full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza — WAFA
The president also "called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel" to make its government stop its aggression against the Palestinian people and "to continue efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine"
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Trump develops plan on peaceful resolution in Ukraine — Telegraph
Former US President will not reveal it until the election, the Daily Telegraph reported
British envoy reiterates London’s course on aiding Kiev will continue — Foreign Office
British Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey was warned that any British military facilities and vehicles on Ukrainian territory and beyond may become targets in response to Ukrainian strikes, carried out via British-made weapons
Putin’s inauguration to be aired at noon on May 7 — TV channel
Russian embassy rejects accusations of Moscow’s involvement in cyberattacks on Czechia
The embassy made the statement after Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry
Russia holds final rehearsal of Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Participants in the special military operation in Ukraine will also march across Red Square
Insolent western policy makes Russia hold tactical nukes drills — ambassador
"We do not threaten anyone. However, the strategists in Washington and their satellites have gone nuts but must understand that Russia will use all the means to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the rising stakes," Anatoly Antonov said
Xi Jinping’s visit to Belgrade has huge importance for Serbia — president
"The honor that he shows to our country by visiting it, is immeasurable for all of us, particularly taking into account Serbia’s plans for speeding up its comprehensive development, and providing the current global geopolitical context," Aleksandar Vucic said
Russian troops liberate Ocheretino community in DPR — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours amounted to 380 personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-manufactured Bradley
China to never forget NATO bombing of Chinese embassy in Belgrade — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader noted that the China-Serbia friendship, sealed with blood, will remain in the common memory of the Chinese and Serbian peoples
State Duma bans foreign agents from acting as candidates, observers during elections
Currently, top officials, Duma deputies, governors, their direct subordinates, judges and prosecutors, members of commissions with a right of deciding vote cannot act as observers at elections
Top Russian, Sierra Leonean diplomats to discuss security, development issues in Moscow
It is also expected that the sides will exchange opinions on settling conflicts in the African region, Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and on other key international issues
US fails to shoot down Iranian missiles, drones in strike on Israel — IRGC general
Ali Belali described Iranian weapons as "an important factor of strength and the exercise of power in the world"
Chinese President Xi supports Olympic truce initiative for 2024 Summer Games in Paris
Chinese President Xi Jinping is traveling to Europe for the first time in five years and he has scheduled visits to Paris, Belgrade and Budapest upon invitations of the leaders of France, Serbia and Hungary
Top UK diplomat knows nothing of repentance, Lavrov says
David Cameron "reiterated his position that British weapons can be used by the Ukrainians to attack any target on Russian territory," the minister emphasized
Latvian Air Force chief says Ukraine could have to give up some territory for sovereignty
If that happens, NATO could reach an agreement with Russia for Ukraine to join the alliance, Viesturs Masulis noted
Medvedev gives warning amid talk of deploying Western troops to Ukraine
According to the politician, the cause of the discussion on dispatching Western troops to Ukraine, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, is a "shameless calculation for political bonus points"
Russia proposes its own draft of UNSC resolution on ending arms race in space
In April, Russia used its veto and blocked the draft resolution of the US and Japan on the non-deployment of nuclear weapons in space
Polish judge asks for political asylum in Belarus
Tomasz Szmydt noted that he currently considers returning to Poland impossible, including due to safety reasons
Israel’s operation in Rafah comes as response to attack on border crossing — diplomat
Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov said that Israel, together with its international partners, has created a humanitarian zone, providing safety and vital infrastructure for displaced Gaza residents
US may send troops to Ukraine if Kiev defeated, Democratic leader says
The US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also pointed out that a pro-Russian faction in the Republican Party is gaining momentum, which he accused of delaying the approval of additional funding for Kiev's military needs
US concocting latest counter-offensive narrative to justify aid to Kiev — DPR head
Denis Pushilin stressed that Ukraine would not be able to launch a new counteroffensive before 2025
US seeking to throw Balts, Poles, Germans, French ‘into fire of war’ — Medvedchuk
"They are clearing the way for this, since the Ukrainians are running out while the scheme of turning their deaths into America’s profits is waiting for new victims," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
French President Macron says dialogue with Russia must be continued
Emmanuel Macron also said that technical capabilities and the striking range of Russian ballistic missiles endangered European countries
Russian troops to practice employing non-strategic nuclear weapons in missile drills
The missile drills will aim to maintain troop combat posture and will also come as a response to inflammatory statements and threats by some Western officials against Russia, the ministry specified
Russians’ demand for tours to Sri Lanka may decline after introduction of paid visas
Tourists will have to pay $102.5 to enter Sri Lanka from June 1
FACTBOX: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biography
Since June 12, 2013, Putin has been the leader of the non-governmental movement All-Russia People’s Front, created at his initiative as a coalition of social and political forces
Moscow’s exhibition of captured Ukrainian combat vehicles enjoys high popularity — Kremlin
Commenting on the idea of extending the exhibition and organizing similar expositions in other cities, Dmitry Peskov said, "This is a question to our colleagues in the defense ministry as organizers"
Ukraine deploys reserves due to challenging situation near Ocheretino
Nazar Voloshin conceded that Russia had "certain tactical success" in the area
Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks Israeli airbase in Eilat
The news outlet said that on Saturday, the movement launched a missile at Israel’s port of Haifa on the Mediterranean
West plotted aggression against Russia on eve of special military operation — top brass
"History repeats itself," Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Department, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Hero of Russia Admiral Kostyukov said
After drone attack on Kremlin Russia has no choice but to eliminate Zelensky — Medvedev
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, according to Dmitry Medvedev, "is not even needed for signing an instrument of unconditional surrender"
Lavrov, senior Serbian officials discuss Kosovo, top-level dialogue
Particular attention was paid to the situation in the Balkans, the Kosovo problem resolution, and the situation in and around Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russian Foreign ministry said
Russia looking into reports about sending of French troops to Ukraine — Kremlin
Earlier, media reports said that France had sent 1,500 troops in support of Ukrainian forces in Slavyansk, citing a statement by Stephen Bryen, a former US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense
Press review: Israel, Hamas inch closer to elusive truce and Xi tries to charm EU on visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 6th
Russian forces knock out Ukrainian troops from two strongholds in LPR — expert
The situation near Belogorovka remains "stably tense," Andrey Marochko said
US doesn’t plan to adjust nuclear posture due to Russia’s announced drills — official
"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture and in response to these announcements, nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," Matthew Miller said
UK Ministry of Defense subjected to major cyberattack — Sky News
The report says that hackers breached into payroll systems and got access to personal data of ministry officials, current service personal and veterans, including their names and bank details
Russia's opponents tried to destroy it from within, but failed — Putin
The President stressed that the result of anti-Russian sanctions turned out to be "exactly the opposite of what was expected"
West recognizes deteriorating situation in Ukraine — Lavrov
Western countries need to think how not to lose to Russia in the conflict, the minister said
Two more Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
This happened in a period from 8:10 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Moscow time
Russian government to receive 'acting' status until new cabinet approved
The prime minister, his deputies and cabinet ministers will continue their work as acting officials and will retain the status until the new cabinet is approved
Draft Israel-Hamas deal envisages release of all hostages
During phase one of the agreement, Hamas undertakes releasing 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of a a large number of Palestinians kept in Israeli prisons and detention centers
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
China to look for ways of settling Ukrainian crisis jointly with France — Xi
Xi arrived on a state visit in France on Sunday
China to support peace conference on Ukraine approved by Moscow, Kiev — Xi
Chinese President stressed that China is neither the cause nor a party to the conflict
Thousands of trucks crowding on EU and Russia borders — newspaper
The record high queue is registered at the moment at the Terekhovo - Burachki border crossing between Latvia and Russia
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
In a separate development, the Russian official continued, one Syria serviceman was injured by a terrorist sniper near the Trumba settlement in the Idlib governorate
Iran ready to share atomic energy technologies with other countries — AEOI chief
"Despite pressure from hegemonic powers to prevent the implementation of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, the first ICNST received a warm welcome," Mohammad Eslami noted
French Foreign Ministry denies France sent troops to Ukraine
Earlier, media reports said that France had sent 1,500 troops to Ukraine, citing a statement by former US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryen
Russia boosts sugar production by 47% in Q1 2024 — Agriculture Ministry
Such figures are driven by the high harvest of sugar beet last year
Sri Lanka decides to keep free visas for tourists from Russia, six other countries
"It was confirmed that the free visa service currently offered to citizens of seven countries, India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will continue," the government of Sri Lanka said
NATO wants 'hot war' with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says
According to the journalist, everything that Washington does shows that it wants this war
Medvedev warns Russia will pull no punches with France in response to Macron
The politician also wrote, "In hostem omina licita," a Latin phrase that can roughly be translated as "everything is legal if it is done to an enemy"
French ambassador to represent Paris at Putin’s inauguration — source
According to the source, Paris "took note of the results of the presidential election in Russia" in March
UK ambassador leaves Russian MFA after being summoned
The diplomat, who spent more than 30 minutes at the ministry, provided no comment as he was leaving
