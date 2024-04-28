Zelensky says Kiev negotiating with Washington its support for next 10 years

MOSCOW, April28. /TASS/. Kiev is negotiating with Washington military, financial and other support volumes for the next ten years, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"Today, our teams - of Ukraine and the United States - are working on a bilateral agreement on security. They are already working on the concrete wording. <…> Discussing the concrete basis of our security, our cooperation. We are working to commit to paper concrete levels of support for this year and for the next ten years. It will include military, financial, and political support, as well as what concerns joint production of weapons," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, Kiev wants this agreement with the United States to be "the strongest" one among similar documents it has already signed or is planning to sign with other allies.

At the Vilnius summit in the summer of 2023, the Group of Seven countries announced their plans to sign security guarantee agreements with Ukraine. Such ten-year agreements have already been signed with the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Finland, and France. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, these agreements say nothing about "guarantees," but only cite what Kev allies are doing and how, with nothing more being promised.