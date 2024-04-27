Kiev requests over 800 Vector reconnaissance drones from Germany — media

BERLIN, April 28. /TASS/. Ukraine has requested more than 800 Vector reconnaissance drones from the German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems GmbH, Der Spiegel reported.

According to the magazine, last week the head of the German company Quantum-Systems GmbH, Florian Seibel, visited Ukraine together with German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck. During the visit, as Seibel said, Kiev expressed interest in additional 812 Vector drones and submitted an application to the special headquarters for Ukraine of the German Defense Ministry.

On April 19, it was announced that drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems GmbH has opened a drone production plant and development center in Ukraine. The company plans to invest up to six million euros in production facilities in Ukraine over the next two years. Quantum-Systems now operates a service center in Ukraine, which provides training of specialists, maintenance of drones and logistics.

The German manufacturer has been supplying Vector drones to Kiev since May 2022. To date, more than 210 of these drones have been delivered, of which about a third have been destroyed. It is planned to deliver more than 500 by the end of the year. Increasing the production capacity will allow to increase the number of drones up to 1,000 per year, the company said. According to Ukraine's Economic Pravda newspaper, the Vector drone can take off and land vertically, has a low-noise engine and encrypted IP communication that transmits a video stream.

Quantum Systems was founded in 2015. It is headquartered in Munich, Germany. It has offices in the United States, Australia and Ukraine.