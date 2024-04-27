Armenians protesting against border delimitation with Azerbaijan disrupt concert

YEREVAN, April 27. /TASS/. Armenians who disagree with the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan have disrupted the closing concert of the Francophonie Days in Yerevan, according to the video posted by local media outlets and Telegram channels.

Young people stormed the stage with banners criticizing this move of the Armenian government. A similar protest took place at the Paronyan Musical Comedy Theater.

On April 19, the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions that deal with the delimitation of the border between the countries issued a joint statement saying that a tentative agreement had been reached for several sections of the border. Under the agreement, Armenia cedes to Azerbaijan four villages, which were part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet times, but have been controlled by Armenia since the 1990s.

Baku insisted on regaining control of the villages and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to start the border delimitation process from this section. The Armenian opposition is accusing him of making unilateral concessions to Azerbaijan, criticizing the decision as unacceptable. As the delimitation started, protests erupted near these villages and in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.