Chinese diplomat cautions US against 'demonizing' China-Russia relationship

BEIJING, April 23. /TASS/. The United States had better not demonize the normal interstate relations between Russia and China or provoke a bloc confrontation, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs said ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China.

"The United States should not demonize the normal interstate relationship between China and Russia, provoke a bloc confrontation or <…> put the blame on China," state media CCTV quoted the diplomat as saying.

He also called on Washington to "immediately stop imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals."