US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the al-Tanf zone eight times over the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"Eight violations, committed by one pair of F-15 fighters and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt were registered in the Al-Tanf area over the past 24 hours," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

Also, the coalition registered two violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols. The incidents were related to flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side and involved unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Russian general's words, such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.