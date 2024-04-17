Russian Aerospace Forces destroy three militant hideouts in Syria’s Homs

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three militant hideouts in hard-to-reach mountainous terrain in Syria’s province of Homs known as El-Amor ridge, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-access areas of the El-Amor ridge in the Homs Governorate," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said at a daily briefing.

No shelling attacks on Syrian troops were registered over the past 24 hours, he added.