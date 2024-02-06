Seven more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Syria’s authorities and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) have helped seven more refugees leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe, Vadim Kulit, the center’s deputy chief, said.

"The situation in the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied al-Tanf area remains unfavorable. Thanks to the efforts Syria’s authorities and the Russian reconciliation center, seven refugees (two men, one woman, and four children) left the camp. They told about the deplorable humanitarian situation in the area," he said, adding that the United States demonstrates utter inability to help people leave the refugee camp and return to their homes.