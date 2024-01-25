Russia, Iran, Turkey call for reopening Syria's Constitutional Committee at Astana meeting

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have emphasized the important role of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and called for the early resumption of its activities, the countries said in a joint declaration adopted at the 21st international Astana meeting on Syria.

"We emphasized the important role of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, established with the decisive contribution of the guarantor countries of the Astana format in implementation of the decisions of the Congress of Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi in the process of advancing the political settlement of the conflict in Syria. We called for the early resumption of its activities and holding the 9th session of its drafting committee with a constructive approach of the Syrian sides," the statement reads.

"In this regard, we reaffirmed our determination to support the work of the committee through constant interaction with its Syrian participants and the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen," the document said.