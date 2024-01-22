At least eight people dead in landslide in southwest China

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. Chinese rescuers have found the bodies of eight people who died after a landslide in southwestern China's rural Yunnan province, China Central Television reported.

According to the agency, during the search and rescue operation, at least eight people were found "without signs of life."

Search and rescue operations are underway. According to previous reports, two victims died out of a total of 47 people buried.

The incident occurred near the city of Zhaotong on Monday at 05:51 Beijing time (00:51 Moscow time). The authorities have mobilized several agencies to search for and rescue those missing. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the disaster area.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered to make every effort to carry out search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide in Yunnan.