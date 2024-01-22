Fire reported at industrial facility in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnepropetrovsk Region, regional administration head Sergey Lysak said.

"A fire broke out," he wrote on Telegram, adding that a building had been damaged.

The facility is located in the Dnepropetrovsky District; no other details are available. Air defenses were active in the area on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a plant suffered damage in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson following explosions, Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kiev-imposed regional military administration, said.

Blasts were reported in Kherson on Sunday night and Monday morning.