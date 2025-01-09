US has no plans to boost military potential in Greenland — Reuters

STOCKHOLM, January 9. /TASS/. The United States has no plans to increase its military presence in Greenland, the Reuters news agency reported citing a spokesperson for the US embassy in Copenhagen.

"There are no plans to increase the United States' current military footprint in Greenland," the spokesperson told the agency.

In his words, Washington will continue to work closely with Denmark and Greenland to ensure common security needs.

The United States maintains a permanent Space Force base in Pituffik, on the northwest coast of Greenland.

On January 7, Trump said that Greenland should become part of the United States for national security and protection from Chinese and Russian threats. During his first presidential term, Trump said that the US could buy Greenland, which is a territory within Denmark and has rights of broad autonomy. Just as then, the authorities of Greenland and Denmark declared the absurdity of this idea.