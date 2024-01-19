US military conducts more strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen — White House

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. The United States delivered more strikes on targets of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby told reporters.

"This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen," he said. According to him, this was the fourth pre-emptive action by the US military targeting Houthi missile launchers.

The senior US official refused to elaborate as he said that the Pentagon would "have more details on this a little bit later."

In the small hours of January 12, US and British aircraft, ships and submarines for the first time attacked targets belonging to the rebel movement in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sana’a and Hodeidah. The US administration said that the strikes targeted the launch sites of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as radar stations belonging to the Houthi rebels. Since then, the United States has been regularly striking Houthi missile launchers in Yemen.