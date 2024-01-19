Israel financed Hamas, EU’s Borrell says

BRUSSELS, January 19. /TASS/. EU High Representative Josep Borrell claimed that Israel financially supported the Hamas movement to counter the Palestinian National Authority.

"Yes, Hamas was financed by the government of Israel in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by Fatah," Borrell said his speech at the University of Valladolid, Spain, according to Reuters. He did not provide any further details.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly denied these allegations.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.