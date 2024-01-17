Over 800,000 Palestinians suffering from hunger in Gaza Strip — Hamas

RABAT, January 18. /TASS/. More than 800,000 Palestinians are suffering from hunger in the Gaza Strip because of Israel’s aggressive actions, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said.

"The Nazi occupation (by Israel - TASS) continues its systemic war, using hunger and thirst, against more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," he was quoted as saying on the Hamas Telegram channel.

"More than 800,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are now living in conditions of real hunger but the invader is hampering deliveries of assistance, food, fuel, gas and supplies needed for normal life," he said. "Displaced persons in the Gaza Strip are living through a real tragedy, having nothing they need for normal life, including food, medicine, and shelter."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.