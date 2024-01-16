Pakistan threatens Iran with ‘serious consequences’ of striking its territory — ministry

ISLAMABAD, January 16. /TASS/. A strike, delivered by Iran’s Air Force at targets in Pakistan, constitutes a serious violation of the country’s airspace and may entail serious consequences, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said in a statement.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls. This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the ministry said in a statement.