Number of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes rises to 27 — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. The number of attacks on ships sailing in the Red Sea, committed by Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels since November 19, 2023, has reached 27, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"On Jan. 11 at approximately 2 a.m. "Sanaa time", the Iranian-backed Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a statement. "This is the 27th Houthi attack on international shipping since Nov 19."

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis claimed that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave stopped. According to CENTCOM, over 20 commercial carriers and ships have been attacked in these waters since mid-November.

In response, the US government declared it was launching operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure the safety of navigation and protect ships in the Red Sea.