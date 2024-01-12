{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Number of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes rises to 27 — CENTCOM

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. The number of attacks on ships sailing in the Red Sea, committed by Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels since November 19, 2023, has reached 27, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"On Jan. 11 at approximately 2 a.m. "Sanaa time", the Iranian-backed Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a statement. "This is the 27th Houthi attack on international shipping since Nov 19."

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis claimed that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave stopped. According to CENTCOM, over 20 commercial carriers and ships have been attacked in these waters since mid-November.

In response, the US government declared it was launching operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure the safety of navigation and protect ships in the Red Sea.

Tags
United StatesYemen
Military operation in Ukraine
US stops arms supplies to Ukraine — White House
"We have issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support," Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House’s National Security Council John Kirby said
Read more
US, UK planes bomb Yemeni capital Sana’a — TV
Sky News Arabia reported that Sana’a International Airport was heavily bombed
Read more
US, UK fire Tomahawk cruise missiles at targets in Yemen — TV
This was reported by NBC News with reference to US officials
Read more
Russia’s new Far North off-roader passes the Chukotka test
The off-roader in 2017 passed trials in the Kara Sea waters and was planned for use in the North Pole
Read more
Wholesale potato prices record high in Ukraine
Fresh potato prices surged by 40% over the last three weeks and were above the price in the European Union, the FAO economist Andriy Yarmak added
Read more
Tens of thousands of victims, humanitarian crisis in Gaza: lawsuit against Israel
The number of deaths in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's strikes exceeded 23,300, with more than 59,000 people injured, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry said
Read more
Russia sends batch of Tigr armored vehicles to Slovakia
A batch of Tigr multipurpose infantry mobility vehicles was also supplied this year to the structures of Russia’s Interior Ministry
Read more
Houthis claim delivering strike on US ship supporting Israel
Movement spokesman Yahya Sarea stressed that the operation was a "preliminary response to a treacherous attack" by the US on December 31
Read more
Armed men board oil tanker in Gulf of Oman — company
In the past, the tanker was allegedly used to transport internationally sanctioned Iranian oil before it was "seized by the United States in a sanctions enforcement operation under a different name"
Read more
Attacks on ships in Red Sea become one of causes of decline in world trade — report
The Kiel Institute for the World Economy experts pointed out that "the volume of containers transported there plummeted by more than half and is currently almost 70% below the volume that would usually be expected"
Read more
Ukraine plants over 500,000 mines on border with Belarus — security official
According to Alexander Volfovich, "Ukrainian border guards are often drunk when on duty; they aim their weapons at Belarusian territory", venture into border areas and violate airspace by flying drones
Read more
State of emergency declared in Papua New Guinea due to large-scale riots in capital
Prime Minister James Marape emphasized that people must realize that this is their country and they have a responsibility to maintain order in it
Read more
Al-Shabab terrorists burn captured UN helicopter in Somalia
The federal authorities of Somalia are searching for the hostages
Read more
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Read more
Houthis leader praises their actions in Red Sea as efficient
Abdul Malik al-Houthi stressed that the Houthis with their efforts had inflicted "huge economic losses on Israel and have had a broad impact on those who support it"
Read more
Russian UAV manufacturers manage to be 'one step ahead' of the enemy — Putin
When asked about the possible establishment of a research and production center in this industry, the Russian leader promised to have a word with the members of the government concerned
Read more
Kiev's attempts to destroy Russian launchers could prompt nuclear measures — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council noted that strikes on Russia’s missile launchers had nothing to do with the right to self-defense
Read more
US blacklists 3 companies, one person for alleged transfer of DPRK missiles to Russia
Sanctions were imposed on state-run Joint Stock Company the 224th Flight Unit State Airlines and its head Vladimir Mikheychik
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Four Chinese vessels enter area near disputed Senkaku Islands
The previous time the Chinese ships entered the zone near the Senkaku Islands on December 18, 2023
Read more
Iranian Navy confirms seizure of tanker in Gulf of Oman — news agency
Earlier, the Greek Ministry of Shipping and Insular Policy reported the seizure of the tanker St Nikolas, linked to the Greek shipping company Empire Navigation
Read more
France reshuffles cabinet
In one of the key changes, Alexis Kohler, the chief of staff of the French presidential office, announced that Stephane Sejourne will succeed Catherine Colonna as foreign minister
Read more
Russian forces disrupt rotation of Ukrainian troops in DPR — military official
Leonid Sharov added that the battlegroup’s army aviation and artillery had delivered strikes on three command and observation posts and five strongholds of the adversary
Read more
US calls to immediately release St. Nikolas tanker, crew — Department of State
Vedant Patel, US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesman, called the ship seizure unlawful, and pointed out that Iran’s actions are aimed at "disrupting international commerce"
Read more
Russia to export up to 80% of Aurus cars, including to China, Europe
Aurus is the first Russian premium car brand created from scratch by Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute
Read more
Ecuador to transfer Russian weapons to US in exchange for new ones — president
According to Noboa, the agreement should be finalized "by the end of this month"
Read more
Ukrainian troops abandon some frontline positions near Donetsk — DPR
According to Yan Gagin, Ukrainian troops have decreased the use of artillery several-fold and increased drone strikes in order to save shells
Read more
IMF welcomes BRICS expansion — spokesperson
"We are a supporter of countries working together, finding ways to trade, to become integrated, so that more people can benefit from the gains of global integration," Julie Kozack said
Read more
Blasts heard in Yemeni cities of Sana’a, Sa’dah, Hudaydah, Taizz and Dhamar - TV
Read more
Captured Polish mercenary wants nothing further to do with Kiev forces — Russian official
Vladimir Saldo first reported the capture of the Polish mercenary on December 19, 2023, saying that Russian troops had provided first aid to the Pole and promised to bring him to the hospital for further treatment
Read more
WEF predicts establishment of multipolar world order within 10 years — report
Only 9% of respondents expressed confidence in the preservation of the world order based on US leadership
Read more
US using situation in Ecuador to shore up arms shipments to Ukraine — expert
Oleg Karpovich pointed out that the potential handover of Russian-made weapons to Kiev would be illegal
Read more
Eight Belgorod attack victims remain in serious condition after evacuation to Moscow
According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 25 people were taken to the Russian capital for treatment
Read more
Three US bases in northeastern Syria come under missile attack
No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet
Read more
UN Security Council unable to fulfill mandate on Gaza due to US’ efforts — statement
The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict may escalate into a regional crisis
Read more
Russia likely to build new aircraft carrier
According to Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the main brown-water force comprises warships that combine antisubmarine and attack capabilities
Read more
Russia deploys eight times more drones than Ukraine in special op — Czech report
The amount of Russian UAVs attacking Ukraine’s strongholds is so large that according to eyewitnesses, Ukrainian troops are unable to leave their dugouts for four hours at a time
Read more
Prague sought to shirk responsibility for involvement in Belgorod attack — Russian envoy
"The UN Secretariat failed to show any clear reaction to the terrorist attack on Belgorod, offering only nebulous rote phrases," Vasily Nebenzya noted
Read more
German lost the most from conflict with Russia, not counting Ukraine — expert
Gabor Steingart notes that the US protection that Germany enjoyed for the entire post-war history is getting weaker
Read more
Press review: Kiev losing appetite for NATO and SecDef illness causing blowback for Biden
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 11th
Read more
Avtovaz plans to sell around 450,000 Lada cars in Russia in 2024
According to the company’s president Maxim Sokolov, Avtovaz sales in Russia almost doubled to over 352,500 cars by the end of 2023
Read more
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Read more
First reactor of Akkuyu NPP to be started this year —Turkey’s Energy Minister
The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey, which is constructed by the Russian state corporation Rosatom
Read more
Israel’s Netanyahu fires back at South Africa for genocide accusations
Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel was fighting terrorists and lies
Read more
Russian-Ukrainian treaty on international automobile communication terminated — statement
The agreement was terminated on December 17
Read more
No US attack to go unpunished, Houthi leader vows
"The response to a potential American attack will be larger than the recent operation in which more than 24 drones and missiles were used," Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stressed
Read more
Tangible growth in volunteers in Russian army forces Kiev to start mobilization — Medvedev
The politician noted that Ukrainians in the EU countries were also being forcibly mobilized
Read more
Russia reduces oil and gas revenues by 23.8% to $98.91 bln in 2023
According to the Ministry of Finance, taxes on the production and export of oil and gas condensate brought the budget 9.822 trillion rubles ($109.3 bln) in 2023, which is 11.2% less than a year earlier
Read more
Stephane Sejourne appointed as France’s new foreign minister
He will succeed Catherine Colonna
Read more
Ukraine will need financing of about $42 billion in 2024 — IMF
IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack noted the reduction of inflation in Ukraine from almost 27% in 2022 to 6% in 2023
Read more
Tourists from Russia’s Far East to get unique chance to visit North Korean ski slopes
The organization of the tour became possible thanks to the agreements reached between Primorye’s Governor Oleg Kozhemyako and the North Korean authorities
Read more
American heavyweight boxer Kevin Johnson gets Russian passport
Johnson, 44, had filed an application to become a Russian citizen in September 2023
Read more
Kiev concedes Russian forces learned how to counter Ukrainian sea drones
Alexey Neizhpapa said the conflict will soon start going through a period of "very heavy drone wars"
Read more
Putin tasks prosecutors with stepping up their anti-terrorism, anti-extremism efforts
Among other key areas of their work, Russian President named protection of national defense and security interests, assistance in achieving the goals of the special military operation and ensuring the strict and timely implementation of the state defense order
Read more
Tally of attacks on US bases in Middle East over past three months reaches 130 — Pentagon
US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said 53 attacks were against US bases in Iraq and 77 targeted bases in Syria
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
No joint energy projects with Israel in Turkey’s agenda — Turkish Energy Minister
Alparslan Bayraktar stresed that the implementation of energy projects with Israel was out of the question in the current situation
Read more
Saudi Arabia delivers air strikes at Sanaa, Aden in Yemen
Airstrikes were delivered at airports, military camps and other Houthi strongholds
Read more
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign memorandum on combatting mine threat in Black Sea
Yasar Guler stated that only the naval forces of the three memorandum signatories would be involved in combating the mine threat in the Black Sea
Read more
Trump vows not help EU in case of attack, European Commissioner says
Thierry Breton claims that Trump also said that "NATO is dead" and that the US will withdraw from the alliance
Read more
Frozen EU funds unrelated to Budapest's stance on Ukraine aid — top Hungarian diplomat
"The European Commission has no legal grounds to withhold the funds," Peter Szijjarto stressed, adding that the money remained frozen "solely for political reasons"
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
Putin tells Russian prosecutors to keep an eye on upcoming presidential vote
"I would also like to highlight certain areas of your work such as supervision of the implementation of national projects and social programs and compliance with the law during the upcoming presidential election," Russian President said
Read more
Khrizantema missile enables Russian gunships to strike targets outside enemy air defenses
"Pilots have already highly valued the upgraded helicopters’ combat capabilities that have increased substantially," the chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Army Aviation stated
Read more
Moldova’s plans to help train Ukrainian soldiers unacceptable — Russian foreign ministry
The Moldovan ambassador was summoned to the Russian defense ministry on January 10 over his country’s unfriendly actions
Read more
Ecuador in state of war against terrorists, President Noboa says
According to Daniel Noboa, the South American country’s law enforcement agencies will continue to battle terrorism and will soon "bring peace and tranquility to Ecuadorian families"
Read more
US, UK strike Houthi positions near Hudaida - TV
Read more
Hezbollah may carry out attack inside US, intel agencies warn
It is highlighted that Hezbollah "has an expansive international network that would allow the group to use its operatives to carry out an attack in the United States"
Read more
Russia proves to be self-sufficient in every way, Putin says
"The problems they are caught up in can’t even be compared with our problems," the head of state emphasized
Read more
Moscow registers record-high snowfall for January 11
New daily record of 9 mm was registered at the VDNKh
Read more
Putin arrives in easternmost Russian region of Chukotka on first-ever visit
The only visit to Chukotka by the president of Russia was made by Dmitry Medvedev in 2008
Read more
UK behind terror attack on Belgorod — Russian diplomat
The United Kingdom is inciting the Kiev regime to terrorist actions in coordination with the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian paratroopers take Ukrainian positions in Zaporozhye direction
The paratroopers suppressed enemy resistance and destroyed Ukrainian units that opposed them
Read more
Russia reportedly postpones return of Irkutsk nuclear submarine till 2025
The Irkutsk had to rejoin the Navy in 2017
Read more
Large-scale opposition protests held in Slovakia
They were organized by the liberal parties that lost power in the republic following the results of the parliamentary elections held in September 2023
Read more
US-led coalition violated Syrian airspace eight times in past day
Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, added that over the past 24 hours, one violation of the deconfliction protocols dated December 9, 2019 by the coalition has been registered
Read more
Future Arktur nuclear sub to carry strategic weapons, unmanned craft
Upgraded missiles help decrease their number onboard a warship, but retain the combat potential
Read more
Expobank mobile app disappears from Google Play
Expobank was hit by US sanctions on December 12 of the last year
Read more
Russian army hits two Ukrainian ammunition depots — top brass
It is reported that the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 260 troops in the Donetsk area in the past day
Read more
Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg resumes activities after two year hiatus
Hyundai Motor's board of directors approved the plan to sell the plant on December 19, 2023
Read more
IMF assessing consequences of possible confiscation of Russian assets
"Any decisions related to seizure of Russian assets or to impose taxes on the interest holdings of these assets are for the relevant country authorities to take," IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack said
Read more
UK, US to deliver air strikes on Houthi facilities in coming hours
According to The Times reporter Steven Swinford, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has briefed members of the UK Cabinet "on imminent military intervention this evening"
Read more
Russian government puts emphasis on investing in defense sector
"It is important that these investment projects are completed within the scheduled timeframe," Dmitry Medvedev underlined
Read more
Houthis vow to retaliate if US, UK deliver air strikes on Yemen
The Times reporter Steven Swinford wrote that the US and the UK were preparing to strike Houthi military facilities in the coming hours
Read more
Systems turning FPV drones into homing torpedoes being tested in special op area
Dmitry Kuzyakin, CEO of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, underscored that these guidance systems will give combat FPV drones new capabilities they currently do not have
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says latest SC resolution cannot legitimize actions by US-led coalition
Russia regrets no mention of Gaza in latest UNSC resolution on Red Sea, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Houthis conducting military mobilization in Yemeni areas they control — group’s leader
Abdul Malik al-Houthi also called on Ansar Allah supporters to continue "combat training, rallies, marches and donating money despite the dire circumstances"
Read more
US, UK completed their strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen — US official
It is reported that US and British forces attacked radars, missile launch sites and coastal observation posts
Read more
Controversial mobilization bill withdrawn from Ukrainian parliament
The Ukrainian authorities have encountered numerous difficulties with army recruitment
Read more
US State Department authorizes sale of Javelin missiles to Kosovo
This would be a sale of 246 Javelin missiles and 24 lightweight aiming and launching systems, according to the agency, which is in charge of exports of military equipment and weapons under intergovernmental contracts
Read more
Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says
"We have left all of Europe behind in terms of purchasing power parity but as for the per capita indicator, we need to work harder," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Russia now flies direct to 40 countries — ATOR
The most popular international destination is Moscow-Istanbul
Read more
Severomorsk welcomes Admiral Golovko frigate
The Admiral Golovko of project 22350 was built by Severnaya Verf Shipyard and joined the Navy on December 25, 2023 in the presence of President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Kiev’s UK-donated minehunters cannot enter Black Sea, says Turkey
It is highlighted that the United Kingdom was informed about that earlier and there have been no further inquiries on the matter
Read more
Left-wing Russian political activist Udaltsov detained on charges of justifying terrorism
Moscow’s Basmanny Court is likely to choose a measure of pretrial restraint for Udaltsov on Friday, January 12
Read more
Moscow to see Ecuador's transfer of Russian weapons to US as unfriendly move — ambassador
Vladimir Sprinchan specified that "the position stated by the head of state about neutrality and the search for possible mediation between Russia and Ukraine in resolving this issue by diplomatic means will be violated"
Read more
Press review: Kiev mobilization ruins nation to prop up Joe and US Gaza move just for show
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 10th
Read more
Israeli troops raid West Bank city of Tulkarm, nearby refugee camp
During their assault, Israeli forces clashed with members of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement
Read more
Russia requests UN Security Council meeting for January 22 on arms supplies to Kiev
"A meeting on the supply of Western weapons has been requested for January 22," a source in the world organization said
Read more
South African envoy says Israel pursues apartheid policy against Palestinians
The South African Republic has filed a lawsuit against Israel for allegedly violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention) at the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 29, 2023
Read more