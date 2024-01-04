White House not ready to report damage to weapons supplied to Kiev

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. The US administration is not ready to inform, what portion of US weapons transferred to Ukraine was damaged in combat actions, Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the US National Security Council John Kirby said at the regular briefing.

"That's a better question put to the Ukrainian defense forces, not the United States," Kirby noted. "We are working very, very hard to make sure that for every system that is provided to Ukraine, there's a measure of accountability for it, that we can assure the Congress and the American people that the materiel is being used appropriately on the field of battle. And we've seen no indication that it hasn't been, that there's been some wide-scale corruption or misuse by the Ukrainian military," the official said.

The US is tracking Ukrainian capabilities in the conflict with Russia, Kirby added. "We added expertise and individuals to the team in Kiev specifically for accountability purposes," he noted.