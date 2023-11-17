Palestinian issue has only two-state solution — Erdogan

BERLIN, November 17. /TASS/. The conflict between Israel and Palestine has confirmed the inevitability of the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The military confrontation between Israel and Palestine has confirmed that the Palestinian conflict should inevitability be resolved based on the two-state principle within the 1967 borders," the Turkish president said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, which was broadcast by the Turkish television channel TRT Haber.

Erdogan was speaking about the recognition of the sovereignty of the State of Israel and Palestine, with the latter having East Jerusalem as its capital.