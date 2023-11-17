{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Palestinian issue has only two-state solution — Erdogan

The Turkish leader was speaking about the recognition of the sovereignty of the State of Israel and Palestine, with the latter having East Jerusalem as its capital
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

BERLIN, November 17. /TASS/. The conflict between Israel and Palestine has confirmed the inevitability of the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The military confrontation between Israel and Palestine has confirmed that the Palestinian conflict should inevitability be resolved based on the two-state principle within the 1967 borders," the Turkish president said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, which was broadcast by the Turkish television channel TRT Haber.

Erdogan was speaking about the recognition of the sovereignty of the State of Israel and Palestine, with the latter having East Jerusalem as its capital.

Tags
Recep Tayyip ErdoganIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Five countries ask ICC to investigate situation in Palestine
Under the Rome Statute, any member country may inform the prosecutor about a situation when it thinks one or more crimes falling under the court’s jurisdiction were committed to decide whether one or more persons ought to be sued
Read more
Press review: Will new EU sanctions jar Moscow and US, Russia get friendly at APEC summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 16th
Read more
Russian government approves rules of compensations to foreign holdings
The decree refers to rights of foreign holdings to entities categorized in Russia as economically significant
Read more
NATO already lost in Ukrainian conflict, Charles de Gaulle’s grandson believes
Pierre de Gaulle also believes that the French government assumed a wrong position on the Ukrainian conflict, and cornered itself, but it can and must change this position
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses 2 battalions in Dnieper crossing — regional governor
Russian forces daily capture from 2 to 13 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson area, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Russian long-range aviation planes perform scheduled flights over Arctic, Black Sea
It is reported that the longest flight lasted over 13 hours
Read more
Joint statement by APEC ministers stymied by geopolitics — Russian deputy minister
The diplomat did not specify whether the disputes were about Ukraine
Read more
BRICS is not a political bloc but creates conditions for mutual understanding — Putin
"This is the pathway to go along and this is how we will work, in particular, within the framework of BRICS whose chair will pass over to us from January next year," the Russian president stressed
Read more
Some 20,000 men flee Ukraine following start of mobilization — BBC
According to the media, it is currently unclear what fate awaits those who fled the mobilization, should they return to Ukraine
Read more
Armenia to become full member of ICC on February 1, 2024 — statement
In addition, the ICC said that Armenian officials indicated in their communication to the ICC that their country "retroactively accepts the ICC’s jurisdiction since 10 May 2021"
Read more
US, China continue to have differences about economic cooperation — Biden
"We have real differences Beijing, when it comes to maintaining a fair, level economic playing field and protecting your intellectual property," US President Joe Biden said
Read more
Investigators looking into death of former commander in southern Russia
Social media earlier started to circulate posts that Vladimir Sviridov was found dead next to the body of a woman, who was tentatively his wife
Read more
Channel One proposes creating Russian alternative to Eurovision song contest
Konstantin Ernst noted that Russia expects BRICS countries to actively participate and invites "all other countries to join this initiative"
Read more
Russia files charges against over 520 mercenaries from 44 countries
The department also noted that 39 people were put on the international wanted list, while 16 defendants were taken into custody in absentia
Read more
Special flight with 120 evacuated Russians from Gaza Strip lands in Moscow
During the flight they were accompanied by doctors and counselors of the Russian emergencies ministry
Read more
Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane in DPR over past day
Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding roughly 175 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russian envoy highlights key role of regional countries in resolving Middle East conflict
Outside forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the Israeli-Palestinian confrontation to break the positive trends that emerged in the region recently," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Iran tells US it does not want Palestinian-Israeli conflict to escalate — top diplomat
"Over the past 40 days, messages have been exchanged between Iran and the US, via the US interests section at the Swiss embassy in Tehran," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added
Read more
Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin
According to the report, positive assessment figures for the prime minister and the Russian government amounted to 53% and 50.7%, respectively
Read more
Russia-US confrontation means confrontation of ideologies, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov explained that this confrontation stemmed from the world's entry "into a period of very deep transformation," when "all systems of international relations, international legal relations, economic relations are breaking down"
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine hits Europe harder than Russia — Chinese expert
Another important change in the world, Huang Renwei said, concerns the fact that Russia has employed systems for transmitting financial information alternative to SWIFT
Read more
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Read more
Ukrainian officials embezzled 20%-36% of all Western financial aid — Russian diplomat
Corruption scandals at various sectors of economy and state governance are a regular occurrence in Ukraine
Read more
Syrian air defense forces repel Israeli rocket attack on Damascus — daily
Al Watan newspaper, citing its military source, reports that the Syrian air defense managed to shoot down several enemy missiles
Read more
Russia to thrive over next decade as West hangs on to dominance for dear life — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the West will claw and scratch in an effort to hold onto its waning dominance"
Read more
Zelensky worried Russia plotting coup against him
The Ukrainian leader claimed that the operation, which he dubbed "Maidan-3," is allegedly being plotted by Russia in order to carry out a coup in Ukraine
Read more
Finnish government eyeing closure of entire border with Russia
It was announced on November 16 that Finland would close for checkpoints on the border with Russia at night from Friday to Saturday
Read more
Russia sends 40 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan —Russian Foreign Ministry
The department noted that the cargo for victims of the earthquake in Herat was sent by two special aircraft of the Ministry of Defense
Read more
Israel finds no evidence of military activity in al-Shifa — WP
Earlier on Thursday, US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a briefing that the US was confident Hamas used Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital for military purposes
Read more
West duplicitous regarding Ukraine’s bombardments of Donetsk — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin pointed to the absence of logic from the position of some "Western satellites"
Read more
All patients in Al-Shifa’s intensive care unit die due to blockade — director
It was reported earlier that the Israeli military does not let anyone leave the hospital or its adjacent buildings, although, as it claims, there are no militants inside
Read more
Russia has no plans to 'shut window to Europe' despite occasional 'drafts' — Putin
The Russian president expressed his bewilderment as to "how one can ban Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Glinka" - what happens in the West
Read more
With great power comes great responsibility: Kremlin comments on nuclear capability
According to Dmitry Peskov, being a very large, powerful and strong country, Russia is extremely responsible in its approach to what it possesses
Read more
Austin notes importance of maintaining direct communication with Shoigu
A critical capability that we have to maintain, to manage crisis going forward, US Defense Secretary said
Read more
Gaza death toll rises to 11,470 — TV channel
According to the media, the death toll has not been updated for several days due to the collapse of the Palestinian enclave's health system
Read more
Russian forces push no man’s land further north in Zaporozhye Region — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, Russian troops have entrenched at the positions in Pyatikhatki and cover Ukrainian positions near Kamenskoye and Stepovoye
Read more
Four Ukrainian soldiers surrender after failed attack near Verbovoye in Zaporozhye area
As Vladimir Rogov said earlier, Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles in repelling an enemy attack near Verbovoye
Read more
Ukrainian troops use tactical missile system to shell DPR for first time since August
According to the mission, two single-family houses were damaged
Read more
Russian command, Syrian forces to take measures against sabotage attacks by militants
The command of the Russian battlegroup and the leadership of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic will take the necessary preemptive measures to prevent armed provocations, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said
Read more
Russian delegation at APEC summit had contact with foreign leaders, says deputy PM
"We had an on-the-go opportunity of speaking with a number of leaders," Alexei Overchuk
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says dozens of Ukrainian children forcibly separated from parents
Vasily Nebenzya reminded the audience that international laws pertaining to the protection of children include the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol
Read more
Russian forces destroy 5 Ukrainian army boats, amassed troops in Kherson area
It is reported that Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its team in the island zone and an enemy weapon emplacement in the Kakhovka direction
Read more
Interest toward Ukraine waning at APEC summit in US — Russian deputy foreign minister
Alexander Pankin said that only a small number of countries raised the topic of Ukraine at the meetings
Read more
Hamas claims destroying over 30 Israeli combat vehicles in past two days
Osama Hamdan reiterated that the Israeli military "itself brought weapons to the hospital to show them off as guns allegedly belonging to the Hamas military wing"
Read more
Armed attack on foreign embassy thwarted in Baku — media
It is not specified which embassy had been targeted
Read more
Western judicial system proven its bias repeatedly — Lavrov on Assad arrest warrant
"I am unaware what facts and assessments the Paris courts based its verdict on," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
US ability to put pressure on China, Russia declines — expert
Wu Dahui stressed that the difficulties for Washington were related, in particular, to both the situation in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East
Read more
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to meet for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
The meeting is scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco, California
Read more
Over 50% of Russians do not eat fast food — survey
More than 60% of respondents said they knew what a healthy diet looked like (food choices, number of calories, eating schedule), with more than 51% following one, and 40% not adhering to healthy eating habits
Read more
Russia’s justice ministry files suit to declare LGBT movement as extremist
According to the ministry, the movement’s activities in Russia have extremist elements per article 1 of the federal law on counteracting extremism, namely incitement of social and religious hatred
Read more
Kremlin slams Czech Republic's 'unacceptable' sanctions against Russian properties abroad
The Czech Republic became the first country to freeze Russian real estate abroad
Read more
Special military operation to continue until goals are fully achieved — top brass
"The resurgence of Nazism in Europe and the genocide of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine will be stopped," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin emphasized
Read more
Hamas leader says Israel will get hostages only by meeting group’s demands
The group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh said if Israeli forces are prepared for a long battle, then "Hamas is ready for it"
Read more
Borrell calls on Hamas to hand over hostages to Red Cross — TV
According to the top EU diplomat, "the Palestinian Authority must return to the Gaza Strip with the more active participation of Arab and European countries"
Read more
Ukraine refuses to exchange wounded soldiers
According to Valery Vavko, his lower body is paralyzed and he is therefore excluded from the exchange list
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says West’s approach to Ukrainian children exposes its double standards
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the US State Department's report titled "The Kremlin's war against Ukrainian children" as an outright lie
Read more
Ukrainian issue was mostly in background at APEC summit, says Russian deputy PM
Although, there were some occasionally emotional speeches that urged to end all wars before starting to deal with climate issues, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said
Read more
Israeli army reports finding body of its soldier abducted by Hamas near Al-Shifa hospital
The IDF confirmed the death of Corporal Noa Marciano on November 14
Read more
All telecoms services in Gaza to halt in coming hours — Russian envoy to UN
"There will be no telling what happens there at all," he said
Read more
Russian diplomat praises Qatar’s mediation toward peace between Palestine, Israel
Deputy Head of the Department Mikhail Bogdanov and the Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani also discussed topical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari relations
Read more
Ukraine's joining NATO unacceptable for Russia in any form whatsoever — MFA
"We are repeatedly explaining our position on Ukraine's accession to NATO. By parts or without certain parts - Ukraine's accession to the Atlantic bloc is unacceptable for Russia in any form," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
China seeks neither hegemony nor to wage war with anyone — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that Beijing "will never impose its will on others"
Read more
Russia determined to cooperate with all those who share its values — Putin
"Preserving the identity of peoples and equal rights and opportunities for all states is the guarantee of successful development of humanity," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Relations between Moscow, Washington hanging by a thread — Russia’s Foreign Ministry
According to the ministry, US political circles are "hopelessly and nonsensically focused on changing the regime and stirring up internal strife in Russia"
Read more
Turkey's lawsuit against Israeli PM at ICC has no prospects — Israeli ambassador to Russia
Earlier, several Turkish lawmakers and lawyers submitted a petition to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office asking it to send an application to the ICC against the Israeli prime minister
Read more
Kremlin says strict measures, including censorship necessary in wartime
Dmitry Peskov added that "certain practices that would normally be unacceptable during peacetime, are now a must"
Read more
US claims to global leadership meet increased world resistance — Russian Embassy
American claims to leadership over the entire planet are causing increasing resistance from the global majority, the Russian Embassy in the United States said
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat points to vulnerability of US warships in Mediterranean Sea
Hossein Amir-Amirabdollahian said the US had not threatened that Iran could be hit if the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement launched an all-out assault on Israel
Read more
Russian air defenses down two aerial targets off Sevastopol — governor
According to preliminary information, two aerial targets have been shot down in the Black Sea waters over the Northern side
Read more
When meeting on settling Middle East conflict takes place more important than where — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov added that Russia would prefer if "certain positive processes take place at a faster pace"
Read more
Lavrov says EU’s terms for Serbian membership seen as ‘geopolitical exercise’
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Belgrade was offered to abandon Kosovo and support anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Outdated F-16 incapable against Russian Su-35
According to the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, the old modifications are good against drones
Read more
Situation on battlefield more difficult for Kiev than NATO expected — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also opined that Ukraine has "already made big victories" against Russia
Read more
Diplomat slams Western accusations of Russia-DPRK military cooperation as groundless
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, no one gave Washington and Tokyo investigative powers
Read more
US restrictions against Russian delegation to APEC Summit at 'absurd level' — diplomat
Marat Berdyyev noted that the Russian side planned to hold a number of cultural events, because San Francisco is a "territory, closely tied to the Russian history"
Read more
Russian forces pummel Ukrainian army’s command centers over week — top brass
Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area, destroying more than 425 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported
Read more
Press review: Biden, Xi bury the hatchet and UNSC passes resolution on humanitarian pauses
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 17th
Read more
Kremlin spokesman convinced Russia's next president should be 'just like' Putin
Vladimir Putin is eligible to run for another term, but has not yet spoken about his decision on the matter
Read more
No safety zones in Gaza Strip, says Russian envoy to UN
"[Israel’s] deliberate strikes on civilian facilities are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Vasily Nebenzya pointed out
Read more
Press review: Israeli war crimes to go unrecognized and EU dashes Ukraine's weapons hopes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 15th
Read more
West unfazed by what depleted uranium could do to own population — security official
"Our warnings have not been heeded," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Finland to shut down four checkpoints on Russian border
According to the government, it is necessary to "react decisively" to the growing number of third-country citizens coming to the eastern border recently, because this is an organized phenomenon, which poses a serious threat to the public order and national security
Read more
China tells US to stop arming Taiwan
According to the statement, Washington has to stop "interfering into internal affairs of China and to support peaceful reunification of China"
Read more
West artificially prolongs conflict in Ukraine — Venezuelan foreign minister
"We would like to see peace restored and relevant documents signed as soon as possible," Yvan Gil Pinto noted
Read more
Conflicts in Middle East, Ukraine controlled within certain limits — expert
According to Huang Renwei, these conflicts are not going to become a war between NATO and Russia or a war between Iran and the United States
Read more
Turkish parliamentary commission postpones discussion of Sweden's NATO bid
The agenda included seven international agreements and documents requiring harmonization, including the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO
Read more
Zelensky admits that Abrams tanks unable to reverse situation on battlefield
"Their numbers are too small," the Ukrainian president added
Read more
Biden, Xi discuss Russia-North Korea military ties on APEC sidelines — White House
According to the statement, Washington has been consistent in raising the concerns over strengthened military ties between Moscow and Pyohgyang, calling on China to seriously consider the impact on regional stability
Read more
All bans lifted for flights of aircraft of foreign make — leasing company
Contracts were renewed with S7 air carrier for six Boeing airplanes and information was received from Yamal company about intentions to have three Airbus aircraft returned, Evgeny Ditrikh noted
Read more
Zelensky signals troops may retreat without Western support
According to the Ukrainian president, the shift in focus in the wake of the latest escalation in the Middle East has slowed deliveries of 155-mm shells to Kiev
Read more
Work on APEC summit’s final document still underway, says Russian deputy PM
Representatives from our [Russian] Foreign Ministry are also involved in this work. It is probably too early to make any comments on this issue, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Read more
West paving way for shakeup at the top of Ukraine, says senior Russian diplomat
As Mikhail Buyakevich pointed out, proposals to fix the territorial status quo as soon as possible have been made "in the hope of either halting Russia’s special military operation or getting it to abandon its goals"
Read more
Ukrainian military carries out drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, response teams are working at the scene
Read more
Drone attack US military based in northern Iraq — report
The base was also attacked by drones on November 9 and 11
Read more
FACTBOX: Residential building partially collapsed in Astrakhan
A total of 213 people have been evacuated, 37 of them - children
Read more
Russian troops destroy command staff of several Ukrainian army brigades near Donetsk
Yan Gagin specified that among those killed in the command post, there were representatives of the command staff of several Ukrainian army brigades
Read more
Russia's victory in Ukraine to make NATO more vulnerable, organization’s chief says
Jens Stoltenberg claimed that military support for Ukraine should bring a long-term and just resolution to the crisis closer
Read more
It’s time for US, Ukraine to understand Russia cannot be defeated on battlefield – Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Washington and Kyiv should have realized this long ago
Read more
US support for Ukraine is 'nearing inevitable end,' Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev forecasts that this is exactly what will happen to Ukraine
Read more