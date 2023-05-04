Rostov Region’s oil refinery operates normally after drone explosion — authorities

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 4. /TASS/. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov Region is operating normally after a drone explosion on Thursday, the governor's press service told reporters.

"The oil refinery is operating normally after the incident," the statement said.

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said on Thursday morning that a drone crashed into a new facility under construction on the territory of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov Region and then exploded. The fire was extinguished by the company's services. There were no casualties.