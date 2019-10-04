Hideo Kojima ‘amazed’ by Russian fans’ attention on Instagram

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima is very surprised at the sheer number of comments that Russian fans leave on his Instagram page. “I am amazed by the attention from Russian followers,” he told TASS.

Russian-speaking followers “seized” Kojima’s Instagram comments from the very first post on January 31, 2018, leaving hundreds of comments and keeping the flashmob going around the clock. To the general confusion of the rest of his global audience, fans typed “Kojima genius” in Cyrillic, and they jokingly tried to unearth something that is originally Russian in every single one of his snapshots.