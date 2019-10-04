Hideo Kojima ‘amazed’ by Russian fans’ attention on Instagram

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima is very surprised at the sheer number of comments that Russian fans leave on his Instagram page. “I am amazed by the attention from Russian followers,” he told TASS.
Russian-speaking followers “seized” Kojima’s Instagram comments from the very first post on January 31, 2018, leaving hundreds of comments and keeping the flashmob going around the clock. To the general confusion of the rest of his global audience, fans typed “Kojima genius” in Cyrillic, and they jokingly tried to unearth something that is originally Russian in every single one of his snapshots.
“A show recently aired on Japanese TV, where they asked Russians – what famous Japanese people they know. Turns out, I was either sixth or seventh on this list. I was very surprised,” Kojima said.
When asked if he ever requested a translation of these comments into Japanese, Kojima replied: “No, I don't know what they are writing. So, I have to leave it up to my imagination. ”
Hideo Kojima arrived in Moscow to present his new PlayStation 4 exclusive game Death Stranding at the Igromir 2019 convention.