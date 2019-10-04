‘Insane!’ Actor Mads Mikkelsen on Death Stranding, Kojima and the future of cinema

TASS spoke with Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the mysterious character Cliff, on what it’s like to work with one of the most notorious game developers of our time

November 8 will see the release of one of this year’s most anticipated video games – Death Stranding. Its developer Hideo Kojima has managed to secure some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, an unprecedented feat for the video game industry. Despite the release of many cinematic trailers and hours of gameplay, most gamers admit they still have no clue about what’s going on story-wise, as the game's plot features a somewhat fantastic future world where the realms of the living and of the dead are intertwined in a dark cocktail.

— This is a rare sight for a Hollywood star of your class to play in a video game. Do you think we are at the dawn of a new era of synergy of cinema and video games? — Yes. I do. I know that Keanu Reeves is also working on one [Cyberpunk 2077 – TASS]. Yes, it is going to be the future. It’s not going to change the world, it’s not going to be our fulltime job, but there’s obviously a bridge between those two universes that I think can bring some very interesting things with it. Years ago, when television came, we panicked – what’s going to happen now? Are movies over? When movies came, everyone panicked – is theater over? There’s always something new that we can add to this world, and I think this is just another step. — What was it like to work with Hideo Kojima as opposed to Hollywood directors?

— Well, he’s very gentle and very openminded to you. First of all, he has a gigantic story board with every single shot in the scenes. This is his graphic novel, the image of what he wants to do. We were there in a room with green screens dressed in a suit that’s green and a helmet with a camera on – super weird! We’re doing little scenes and we don’t know exactly what the story arch is because it’s going to be in a game and people can change that. But we act out every scene. Luckily, I wasn’t the only one in a green suit, everybody else was, too, so it’s cool. — In previous interviews, and correct me if I’m wrong, you’ve said you don’t like wasting time on the set and you want a clear understanding from the director of where this is all going. How was it in this respect with Kojima? — I insist on feeling where his vision is going, and I don’t mean getting clear directions like ‘you go there, sit down, say the line,’ I hate that. But trying to understand his mind and vision is crucial for me to be able to go there and offer some ideas that could fit into his universe. Hideo was very inspiring. — How mindblowing is the game, and do you know the full plot now that you've finished working on it? — It’s going to be many hours. I’ve spent two hours with it, and it blew me away. It was insane to watch where this is taking us. Not only was it mindblowing visually, but also the way it was played. It’s kind of out of the box, something we’ve never ever seen before. And I guess that’s what people expect from Hideo Kojima. He is the Godfather of creating new things. — Tell us about Cliff, your character. What was it like to be him? As far as we understand, he is the antagonist? — Yeah, but then again – no. We learn more about the characters throughout those hours or days of playing the game. I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say, but… The more you play it, the more the characters will develop, and you will find little bits and pieces that fit the puzzle, so I would definitely not say that he is the antagonist solely.