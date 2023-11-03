Kuwaiti foreign minister calls talks with Russian counterpart fruitful, constructive

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah has described the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow as fruitful and constructive.

"Our talks today were fruitful and constructive," he told a news conference, adding that "ways to develop bilateral relations between Kuwait and Russia" and problems on the regional agenda, including the situation in the Gaza Strip were discussed.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister also described the relations between Moscow and Kuwait as "strong and historic," noting that his country was proud of its ties with Russia and the level of their development.