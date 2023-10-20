Moldovan parliament fails to dismiss Dorin Recean’s government

CHISINAU, October 20. /TASS/. The majority of lawmakers in Moldova’s parliament supported the government of Prime Minister Dorin Recean during a vote of confidence initiated by the opposition.

According to the broadcast of the event, 82 lawmakers supported the incumbent government, while 16 voted against it.

"The motion of no confidence failed to receive the required number of the votes. The government has the parliament’s support," parliament speaker Igor Grosu announced.

The lawmakers from the opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists, who initiated the confidence vote, criticized the incumbent government for the profound economic crisis and the state of emergency, which continued for more than two years. Over that period, the government has had an opportunity to make decisions without the parliament’s approval and failed to make any reports to the legilslative body. The opposition also mentioned the 5.9% decline in the country’s GDP in 2022, the growth of foreign debt by 31% (to $5 billion), a decline in production and trade and the dire situation in the country’s agricultural sector.

Recean, in turn, accused the opposition of populism, claiming that the crisis was caused by weak state institutions and corruption, which his country "inherited." He added that his government had to work amid a state of emergency, declared over Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and an energy crisis. He claimed that his government managed to increase the volume of Moldovan goods on European markets, diversify energy supplies and secure more support from Western donors.

The incumbent cabinet took office in February 2023. It replaced the government of Natalia Gavrilita was dismissed as its members had to resign amid opposition protests. Recean's government is supported by President Maia Sandu and the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, which holds 62 seats in the 101-seat parliament.