Leaders of China, Russia build good business relationship in past ten years — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. The leaders of China and Russia built good business relations and strong friendly ties in the past ten years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Mr. President, you and I have held 42 meetings since 2013, building good business relations and a strong personal friendship," he said, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin during expanded Russian-Chinese talks in Beijing.

According to Xi, China is ready to cooperate with its Russian partners, "continuously upgrading bilateral cooperation."

Putin is on visit to China on October 17-18 for the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The Russian leader arrived in Beijing as the event’s chief guest.