Iranian foreign minister says groups opposing Israel to make ‘pre-emptive steps’ shortly

DUBAI, October 17. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that groups opposing Israel will take certain "pre-emptive actions" in the coming hours.

"Resistance leaders will not allow the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) to take any action in the region. On the contrary, some pre-emptive actions by the resistance may be taken in the coming hours," the IRNA news agency quoted Abdollahian as saying.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 11,200 wounded. Also, up to 1,500 Israelis have been killed and almost 4,000 wounded.