Hamas announces new strike on Ben-Gurion airport

CAIRO, October 16. /TASS/. The Hamas military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has announced a new missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

In a message published on the group's Telegram channel, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the [Israeli authorities'] crimes against Palestinian civilians."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, more than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 10,900 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded in clashes, including on the West Bank of the Jordan River.