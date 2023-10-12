US supports Finland, Estonia in investigation of gas pipeline incident — Blinken

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. The US is supporting Finland and Estonia in their investigation into the damage to the Balticconnector pipeline, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on his social network X (formerly Twitter).

"We stand with NATO Allies Finland and Estonia as they investigate damage to undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and support their ongoing investigation to determine the cause," Blinken wrote.

The operation of an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia has been suspended due to a suspected leak. Finnish authorities said at a press conference on October 10 that the damage to the gas pipeline, discovered early on the morning of October 9, was likely the result of external activities. An investigation is underway. Criminal Investigator Auditor Timo Kilpelainen indicated that the point of damage to the gas pipeline is located in the economic zone of Finland, in the central part of the Gulf of Finland.

The Balticconnector pipeline connects the gas systems of Finland and Estonia. Its total length is 151 km, including 77 km along the bottom of the Gulf of Finland. The underwater part stretches between the city of Inkoo (Uusimaa region, southern part of Finland) and Paldiski (Harjumaa county, northern part of Estonia). The pipeline’s capacity is 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Gas runs through a single pipe both in the northern and southern directions. Estonia and Finland stated that the suspension of the gas pipeline will not affect their energy security.