Israel strikes HAMAS naval facilities in Gaza — IDF press service

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck naval facilities of Palestine’s radical organization HAMAS in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the IDF press service said.

"Over the past few hours, strikes were being carried out at HAMAS naval facilities, including docks in Khan Younis and Gaza," the statement says.

According to the IDF, Hamas used these facilities to "commit terrorist attacks on the Israeli coast."

The press service also said that a HAMAS diver, attempting to infiltrate the territory of Israel, had been killed.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces conducted air strikes on over 70 targets in the Daraj-Tuffah area and more than 200 targets in the Al Furqan district of the Gaza Strip.