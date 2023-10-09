Hamas warns it will kill hostages if Israel attacks residential buildings — TV

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas, which administers the Gaza Strip, has warned that it will kill the Israelis taken hostage during a raid into Israel near Gaza, as follows from the movement’s statement quoted by Al-Hadath TV channel.

"The execution of Israeli hostages will be the response to [the Israeli forces'] attacks on residential buildings and civilian facilities," Hamas said in the statement.

The Palestinian radicals have threatened to make videos of the executions of captured Israelis and to upload them to social media, the TV channel said.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war and launched Operation Iron Swords in retaliation. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the call-up of IDF reservists and ordered that "a special security situation" be imposed nationwide. According to the latest data, some 500 Palestinians have been killed since this newest outbreak of violence, while over 2,700 sustained wounds. In Israel, more than 700 people have lost their lives and over 2,200 have been wounded.