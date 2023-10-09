Top EU diplomat points to rising uncertainty on future US assistance to Kiev

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The approval of a US government funding bill that does not include assistance to Ukraine fuels uncertainty on Washington’s future assistance to Kiev, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

"Despite the strong engagement of the Biden administration, it fuels uncertainty on future US support to this country," he wrote in a blog on the European External Action Service’s website.

According to him, "this development increases the EU's responsibility" in terms of providing assistance to Kiev.

On October 1, US President Joe Biden signed a bill to keep the US government open for 45 days, which had been approved by both houses of the US Congress. The document does not include assistance to Ukraine.

Borrell said at a European Political Community in Granada, Spain, on Thursday that the EU would not be able to compensate for the lack of US assistance and Brussels expected Washington to reconsider its decision and resume support for Kiev.