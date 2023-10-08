US has no information about Iran’s involvement in attacks on Israel — official

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. At this point, Washington has no information indicating Iran’s involvement in Saturday’s attacks against Israel, a high-ranking US administration official has told a special briefing.

"On Iran's involvement, I mean, look, specifically about what happened today: It's too early, too early to say whether it's the State of Iran was directly involved planning or supporting, I'm not going to get ahead of that. We're going to be looking at that very closely," he said.

"We don't have anything to indicate Iran was involved in <…> what is unfolding now," the official added later.

However, the official expressed certainty that Iran is providing full-scale support to the HAMAS radical Palestinian movement.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave. According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the state of ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel late on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.