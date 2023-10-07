Israel’s non-compliance with international law drives conflict to ‘explosion’ — Abbas

CAIRO, October 8. /TASS/. The global community’s inability to force Israel to comply with international laws is driving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to an "explosion" with unpredictable consequences, the WAFA news agency quoted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as saying.

In a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, Abbas emphasized that "the global community’s inability to apply international resolutions to Israel and the ongoing injustice towards the Palestinian people are driving the situation towards an explosion with unpredictable consequences."

Abbas urged to ensure international protection of the Palestinians and to "stop the Israeli aggression against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, particularly against the Al Aqsa Mosque."

According to WAFA, Blinken said that his country was working with all sides to stop the escalation around Gaza.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave. According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the state of ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel late on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.