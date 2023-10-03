Kharkov Region’s military-civilian authorities ready to help Ukrainian POWs who down arms

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Kharkov Region's military-civilian administration says it is ready to provide assistance to those Ukrainian soldiers who do not want to fight against Russia and to help them leave Ukraine and stay in Russia, the administration’s head Vitaly Ganchev has said.

"If there are people who do not want to stay in Ukraine, to obey the criminal authorities and eventually to go to the slaughter, we will help such people leave the territory of the country," he said, adding that the administration’s officials had helped Ukrainian soldier Maxim Dotsenko, who refused to fight against Russia, to escape from Ukraine.

Ganchev did not disclose the details of the operation, but added that the administration was ready to help all Ukrainian military servicemen who did not want to fight on the Kiev regime’s side and "whose hands are not stained with blood."

Dotsenko himself told a news conference that he was a native of the Kharkov Region. He was called up for military service in Vinnitsa before the start of the special military operation and did not want to participate in hostilities on the side of Ukraine. Dotsenko says he pins his plans for future live on Russia.