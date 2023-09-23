Top Hungarian diplomat expects conditions for peace in Ukraine to get worse

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. The conditions for peace in Ukraine will get worse day by day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS following a meeting with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"It’s a misperception to think that the circumstances and conditions for peace would be improving in the future. The circumstances and conditions for peace will get worse day by day. It's easy to understand why. Every other day produces more dead people and more disappointment and more destruction," he pointed out.

Szijjarto believes that the time has come to resolve the conflict. "We regret all statements and all decisions which put kind of a burden on negotiations, and we are happy with all decisions which help the negotiations to take place," the top Hungarian minister noted.

Russia’s authorities have repeatedly expressed their readiness to engage in talks with Ukraine on resolving the conflict. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decree banning talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was a key obstacle to negotiations, along with Ukraine’s initiatives "revealing that Kiev is detached from reality," including a demand that Russian troops be withdrawn from the country’s new regions.