Kim Jong Un requests taking active measures to strengthen relations with Russia

TOKYO, September 22. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un requested at a meeting of the Political Bureau of Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) taking "active efficient measures" to strengthen relations with Russia in all areas, which is expected to contribute to improving the prosperity of the two countries’ peoples, North Korea’s state radio Voice of Korea reported.

The implementation of those measures is necessary for bringing relations with Russia "to a new stage," the North Korean leader said. He also noted the necessity "to strengthen contacts and cooperation between respective sectors of Korea and Russia," which is "necessary for making real contribution to improving the prosperity of the two countries’ peoples."

Kim Jong Un visited Russia on September 12-17. During his trip, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport and visited a number of facilities in Russia’s Far East. In Komsomolsk-on-Amur, he visited the production site for Su-35 and Su-57 aircraft and familiarized himself with the Superjet -100 (SJ 100) project. Later, Russia’s defense chief Sergey Shoigu showed Kim the country’s latest warplanes and the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, including the MiG-31I missile carrier. While in Vladivostok, Kim also inspected the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, attended a performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet the Sleeping Beauty, visited Far Eastern Federal University, an aquarium and an Arnika Group factory that specializes in the production of feed components.