Chinese envoy to UN demands security guarantees for Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. China considers it necessary to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang said during the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the region.

"We express out condolences [over] the death of Russian peacekeepers during this attack. They have always performed and continue to perform their functions in difficult circumstances, therefore their safety must be guaranteed," he said.