Thousands of protesters march along main streets of Yerevan

YEREVAN, September 21. /TASS/. Several thousand protesters left the Republic Square in Yerevan, where the government building is located, and embarked on a march along adjacent streets in various directions, according to a TASS reporter at the scene.

At the end of the rally, head of the ‘Mother Armenia’ bloc Andranik Tevanyan called on the people to block traffic in the city. Citizens that demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan amid the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, march on the pavement and chant slogans against the Prime Minister.

The march proceeds peacefully and there are few police officers on the streets.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the sides of the conflict to stop the bloodshed and to return to diplomatic settlement. On September 20, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan announced that an agreement was achieved, with involvement of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, that the counter-terrorist measures in Karabakh will be suspended starting on 12:00 Moscow time. Under the agreement, Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian militias lay down their weapons, lave their combat positions and posts and completely disarm. Armenian armed forces leave the Azerbaijani territory; illegal Armenian militias are being dissolved. In parallel, all weapons and heavy vehicles are being surrendered. The implementation of all processes is being ensured in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.