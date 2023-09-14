Iran-US prisoner swap likely to take place on September 18 — news agency

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. Iran and the US plan to exchange prisoners on September 18, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to them, the date has not been set yet, but September 18 is considered to be the most likely one. The news agency did not name the place of the future exchange, but noted that it will take place a day before the UN General Assembly session in New York.

On August 10, the New York Times reported that the US and Iran had reached an agreement on a prisoner swap. On the same day, the White House confirmed the agreement, but urged waiting for the return of fellow citizens from Iran before finally announcing the completion of the deal. As part of the deal, Iran will have access to $6 billion that had been frozen in South Korean bank accounts due to US sanctions.

On September 11, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi reported that a prisoner swap between the country and the United States would take place in the near future.

After withdrawing from the nuclear deal, the United States imposed sanctions on Tehran, banning eight major importers of Iranian oil, including South Korea, from purchasing the country's energy resources. South Korea has frozen funds intended to pay for Iranian oil imports.