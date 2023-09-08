Kiev not to recognize elections in Russia’s new regions, Crimea — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Kiev does not recognize the elections in the four new regions of Russia and Crimea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"They will have no legal consequences," the ministry said on its website. The ministry called on Kiev’s international partners to condemn Russia’s actions and to impose sanctions on organizers of the vote.

Elections in regions of Russia take place between September 8 and 10. It is the first time that Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions take part in them after the referendums that took place there in late September of 2022. Overall, elections of various levels take place in 85 Russian regions; elections of top regional officials take place in 21 regions, while elections of regional lawmakers take place in 20 regions.