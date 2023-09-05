Georgian parliament does not support initiative to move Victory Day to May 8

TBILISI, September 5. /TASS/. Georgian MPs did not support the first reading of the legislative initiative put forward by opposition MP Teona Akubardia to move Victory over Fascism Day in the republic from May 9 to May 8.

The meeting was broadcast on the legislature's website.

According to the voting results, 20 deputies voted for the amendments to the Labor Code and 4 voted against. 76 votes were required in order to pass the bill.

Speaking from the rostrum, Akubardia justified the initiative by saying that it was necessary to celebrate Victory over Fascism Day on the same date Europe celebrates it, not when Russia does. According to her, the bill does not prohibit veterans and other people from celebrating the holiday on May 9 or from visiting memorials on that day, but the official day off should be on the 8th. The bill was jointly initiated by Akubardia, representing the political Group of Reformers, as well as independent opposition MP Armaz Akhvlediani.

Deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party criticized the bill, questioning the initiator during the discussion of the draft law, saying that it would serve to split a society that is used to celebrating the holiday on May 9. Also, in their opinion, it makes no sense now to talk about what time the clock showed when the surrender pact was signed, and Victory over Fascism Day should continue to be celebrated officially on May 9.

More than 700,000 residents of Georgia served on the fronts of World War II. According to the latest data, there are 114 veterans living in the country. May 9 is officially called Victory over Fascism Day in the republic. This day is a day off.